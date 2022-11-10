RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I have no house in UK - Buhari tells King Charles III

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari also said he hasn't built a new house since he became Nigeria's President in 205

Buhari meets King Charles (VanguardNG)
Buhari meets King Charles (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

The President said this during his meeting with the King of United Kingdom, Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, BBC Hausa reported.

Pulse reports that Buhari, who travelled to the UK for medical purposes, met King Charles III for the first time since the latter ascended the throne.

During a press conference held after the meeting, Buhari said the king asked him if he had a personal house in the UK to which he responded in the negative.

Buhari's word: “When he (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (UK), I said no, even in Nigeria, the ones I have are those ones I built before I got into government.

“I am not very much interested in having assets all over the place. I feel freer when I have nothing.

The president added that his the purpose of his visit was to discuss the diplomatic and trade relationship between the two countries.

Buhari revealed that the meeting had been initially scheduled take place in Kigali before Charles became king.

He also use the opportunity to congratulate the king on his ascension to the throne.

Meanwhile, the Presidency also shared on social media pictures of the monarch shaking hands with Buhari during their meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku says APC may cease to exist after 2023 election

Atiku says APC may cease to exist after 2023 election

I have no house in UK - Buhari tells King Charles III

I have no house in UK - Buhari tells King Charles III

PDP inaugurates National Youth Campaign Council

PDP inaugurates National Youth Campaign Council

Lebanese plane hit by stray bullet at Beirut airport

Lebanese plane hit by stray bullet at Beirut airport

Attacks on facilities: INEC summon emergency security meeting

Attacks on facilities: INEC summon emergency security meeting

COP27: High cost of living may force Nigerians to leave Egypt

COP27: High cost of living may force Nigerians to leave Egypt

We’ll monitor campaign expenses, sanction defaulters – INEC warns parties

We’ll monitor campaign expenses, sanction defaulters – INEC warns parties

Truckers’ association seeks seamless cargo evacuation at Lekki Port

Truckers’ association seeks seamless cargo evacuation at Lekki Port

2023: Tinubu promises to develop mining sector, break poverty

2023: Tinubu promises to develop mining sector, break poverty

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries