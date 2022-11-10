I have no house in UK - Buhari tells King Charles III

The President said this during his meeting with the King of United Kingdom, Charles III at the Buckingham Palace, BBC Hausa reported.

Pulse reports that Buhari, who travelled to the UK for medical purposes, met King Charles III for the first time since the latter ascended the throne.

During a press conference held after the meeting, Buhari said the king asked him if he had a personal house in the UK to which he responded in the negative.

Buhari's word: “When he (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (UK), I said no, even in Nigeria, the ones I have are those ones I built before I got into government.

“I am not very much interested in having assets all over the place. I feel freer when I have nothing.”

The president added that his the purpose of his visit was to discuss the diplomatic and trade relationship between the two countries.

Buhari revealed that the meeting had been initially scheduled take place in Kigali before Charles became king.

He also use the opportunity to congratulate the king on his ascension to the throne.