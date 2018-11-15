news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2019 election in Enugu state, Sen. Ayogu Eze says he has no case with anti-graft agencies.

Eze said this on Thursday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on recent developments in the state.

He said the clarification become necessary following a purported petition flying in the social media indicating that he had been invited for questioning by anti-graft agencies over alleged corruption.

Eze, represented by his spokesperson, Mr Steve Oruruo described the development as a smear campaign to tarnish his image.

He, however, said that the smear campaign would not affect the APC chances at the poll.

“We are aware of a petition flying in the social media but Ayogu Eze has not been invited by any anti-graft agency for that.

“The character of our candidate is almost impeccable but we allow the anti-graft agencies to carry out their investigations if such petition exists,” he said.

Eze advocated for a fair contest in the forthcoming poll in order for the most popular candidate to emerge.

He said that they had uncovered a grand plot by the State Government to subvert the will of the people during the election.

He alleged that workers, traders and retirees were being coerced to surrender particulars of their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) with a view to using same to manipulate the poll.

“We are aware of this and we call on security agencies to investigate the issue. The people should know their rights and should be properly guided,” Eze said.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner of Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe dismissed the allegation of coercing workers and traders to submit particulars of their PVCs.

Anikwe said: “I think it is a political propaganda.

“However, I am hoping that journalists will verify every information they get so that in this campaign season their reports will be fact-based,” Anikwe said.

Meanwhile, both the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state and their Enugu State Amalgamated Market Traders Association counterpart had also dismissed the allegation.

Mr Virginus Nwobodo of the NLC and Mr Temple Udeh, president of amalgamated traders said that government officials had not accosted any trader to submit particulars of his PVCs.

On his part, Udeh said that the intentions of the state government in the traders’ empowerment scheme was clear and needed not be misconstrued.

“Nobody is trying to manoeuvre the traders over the empowerment scheme. The traders are enjoying the system. We are enjoying the grants,” Udeh said.