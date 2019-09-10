The president made his feelings known in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari said: “I have lost a good and honest caretaker.

“I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well, taking care of my country home in Daura.

The President offered prayers for the repose of his house keeper, better known as “Commander.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.’’

Shehu said the President had sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The members of the delegation, he said were: the Senior Special Assistant, Domestic and Household Matters, Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

The President’s Housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda, was also on the delegation.

“Commander” died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.