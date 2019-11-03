Ortom said this during a Special Thanksgiving Service organised in his honour by the Independent Print-Media Publishers Association of Nigeria (IPPAN), at the Chapel of Grace, Government House, Makurdi.

“Since my arrival, I have dedicated a special time on daily basis to be with God because He works in miraculous ways; those working against me are wasting their time and will never succeed.

“I have dismantled the devils in Benue Government House; they cannot come near us again. The devil does not have a place in our government house again.

“I am not afraid of any human being. I once heard that some people are planning to kill my security aides, kidnap me and dismember me parts by parts until I die, but I have told them that God will not allow that to happen.

“I have brought myself close to God; there is no turning back. When people plan against me, l will always floor them because God is with me,” he said.

Ortom appealed to Benue people to exercise patience and judge his performance at the end of his second term, pointing out that he had already executed projects and policies that would benefit generations yet unborn.

“We are laying foundations that generations yet unborn will benefit. We appreciate what we have done so far; we are not rushing into making policies, we are taking our time.

“Even now, we have done series of projects, carried out an amnesty programme and implemented the anti-open grazing law. In Benue, herdsmen must obey the law and nobody is above the law,” he said.

In a sermon, Evangelist Michael Ewache said that the battles facing the state were more spiritual than physical.

“We need light to shine and take over darkness in the state,” he said.

The cleric, who read from the Book of 1st Samuel Chapter 2 verse 9, and Romans Chapter 9 verse 11, said that God could not be questioned on his leadership choices.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's borders to remain closed till next year

“If Ortom wants everybody to understand his ways, he will never fulfill his assignment in government house. God’s signature cannot be deleted by any human being,” he said.

In his address, the National President of IPPAN, Mr Babs Usigbe, commended the governor for his support to the association over the years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ortom, the first national president of the association, was installed IPPAN’s grand patron during the thanksgiving service.