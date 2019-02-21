In a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, ACP Frank Mba in Abuja,Adamu said those who would be engaged in ballot box snatching, hate speeches and vote trading would face the full consequences of the law.

He said adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safe, secure and conducive environment for a peaceful and credible election.

The I-G therefore call on the citizens to come out en-masse on Saturday to cast their votes without any fear or apprehension,he said.

He reassured that security personnel deployed for the elections have been trained and under strict instruction to abide by the Standard Operational Procedures of the force.

They will remain patriotic, steadfast, professional, neutral and civil, but firm in their conducts and actions throughout the period and beyond,he said.

Adamu implored the public not to feel intimidated, but should be emboldened by the presence of security personnel deployed to their areas.