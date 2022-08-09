I-G orders holistic overhauling of the Intelligence Units, frowns at brutality and extortion by police officers

Baba warned that further incidences of brutality or extortion would be viewed strictly.

He ordered a holistic overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team, the Special Tactical Squad, and the Special Weapons and Tactics Units.

He directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau to supervise the three units to ensure their operations were professional and productive.

Baba said the AIG would ensure that the operation of the units did not infringe on the fundamental rights of members of the public.

He added that the overhauling was to ensure that the operations of the units were in tandem with the purpose for which they were created.

He said the current overhauling would improve the effectiveness of the units and rid them of negative elements who deviated from the standard operating procedure of the units.

Baba added that the overhauling was also to ensure maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the current administration of the force and public safety.

The police boss announced the dismissal of a Police Constable, Mr Liyomo Okoi with Force No. 524503, attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters in Cross River for gross misconduct.

He said the misconduct of the dismissed officer was recorded in a viral video circulated in the social media on July 31.

Baba said the officer, whose dismissal was with immediate effect was recorded flogging a man with a machete.