I-G deploys new AIG to Zone 2, Lagos

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has approved the deployment of Mr Lawal Shehu, as the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

A statement by the spokesperson of the zone, CSP Dolapo Badmos, said Shehu resumed duty at Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new AIG took over from AIG Adamu Ibrahim, who had retired from the force.

AIG Lawal Shehu, an indigene of Katsina State, was born on Dec. 24, 1960, and joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet ASP in 1988.

He has worked with the force in various capacities.

Prior to his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, he worked in Bauchi and Nassarawa States as Commissioner of Police.

On his promotion to the rank of AIG, he was deployed to head the Police Border Patrol Unit, and later moved to the Criminal and Intelligence Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He is married with children.

