The bill when passed into law would improve funding for the force.

In a statement signed by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, on Wednesday, in Abuja, Adamu said the bill would address the challenges of inadequate equipment, poor infrastructure and training of the Police.

He expressed hope that the bill would also lay a solid foundation for an effective and efficient structure for policing the country.

The I-G said the passage was apt as the force was making concerted efforts to overcome issues such as armed banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes, which were on the rise across the country.

Adamu also extended his appreciation to other stakeholders for their support for the passage of the bill, especially.

He listed them as the Civil Society Organisations, Human Rights groups, NGOs, the media and the traditional rulers Council of Nigeria and a host of others.