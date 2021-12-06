RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker says that the 1,000 constituents got N60,000 each.

Senator Nora Ladi Dadut
Senator Nora Ladi Dadut

Senator Nora Dadu'ut (APC/Plateau South), has said that she facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for 1,000 members of her constituency.

Recommended articles

Dadu'ut stated this on Monday when she inaugurated some of her constituency projects.

The lawmaker said that the 1,000 constituents got N60,000 each.

"You could hear them calling me mama 60 because by the Grace of God, we got some slots for them.

"We need to intervene so that they will not just be left abandoned, so that they will not go astray.

"I have the zeal to help my community, particularly the youth and the women.

"As you can see, I started today by inaugurating some blocks of classrooms for the young ones because we need to invest in them.

"They are our future and leaders of tomorrow," she said.

Dadu'ut stated that she also inaugurated some solar-powered boreholes for the benefit of the people because water is life.

The lawmaker, who also inaugurated some public toilets, said that the idea is to keep the environment clean.

"We need to keep a clean environment within the school and the community.

"I am also here to see the ongoing training of our graduates who have left school and have nothing meaningful to do.

"I have put them here so that they will be trained to be able to use a computer and of course at the end they will go home with some computers.

"They will be able to use that to expose themselves to the outside world because ICT is a different world.

"It is a new world for us and there is need to expose themselves to this world so that they will be able to explore the world and get something that they can lean on as needed.

"And we have commissioned some solar light streets and I hope it will help to curb the insecurity challenges," she added.

The senator added that she hopes that she would continue to execute some projects as the resources permit and thanked the Federal Government for allowing her have the projects.

She also thanked the Plateau Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving her the opportunity to serve the nation and her constituency.

Mr Peter Danladi, Principal, Government Secondary School, Tunkus, where a solar-powered borehole was inaugurated, thanked the senator for the gesture.

Danladi said that apart from a motorised borehole and modern toilets, the lawmaker also purchased a new generator for the school.

"However, we don't have enough classes for conducive teaching and learning.

"Because we are in a digital world, we need an ICT centre to enable us join the rest of the global world," he appealed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello gets another endorsement to run for President in 2023

Yahaya Bello gets another endorsement to run for President in 2023

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

FG says no economic development without transportation

FG says no economic development without transportation

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Senate President disappointed at absence of Health Ministers at COVID-19 Summit

Senate President disappointed at absence of Health Ministers at COVID-19 Summit

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]