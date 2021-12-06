'I facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund for constituents' - Sen Dadu'ut

Dadu'ut stated this on Monday when she inaugurated some of her constituency projects.

The lawmaker said that the 1,000 constituents got N60,000 each.

"You could hear them calling me mama 60 because by the Grace of God, we got some slots for them.

"We need to intervene so that they will not just be left abandoned, so that they will not go astray.

"I have the zeal to help my community, particularly the youth and the women.

"As you can see, I started today by inaugurating some blocks of classrooms for the young ones because we need to invest in them.

"They are our future and leaders of tomorrow," she said.

Dadu'ut stated that she also inaugurated some solar-powered boreholes for the benefit of the people because water is life.

The lawmaker, who also inaugurated some public toilets, said that the idea is to keep the environment clean.

"We need to keep a clean environment within the school and the community.

"I am also here to see the ongoing training of our graduates who have left school and have nothing meaningful to do.

"I have put them here so that they will be trained to be able to use a computer and of course at the end they will go home with some computers.

"They will be able to use that to expose themselves to the outside world because ICT is a different world.

"It is a new world for us and there is need to expose themselves to this world so that they will be able to explore the world and get something that they can lean on as needed.

"And we have commissioned some solar light streets and I hope it will help to curb the insecurity challenges," she added.

The senator added that she hopes that she would continue to execute some projects as the resources permit and thanked the Federal Government for allowing her have the projects.

She also thanked the Plateau Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for giving her the opportunity to serve the nation and her constituency.

Mr Peter Danladi, Principal, Government Secondary School, Tunkus, where a solar-powered borehole was inaugurated, thanked the senator for the gesture.

Danladi said that apart from a motorised borehole and modern toilets, the lawmaker also purchased a new generator for the school.

"However, we don't have enough classes for conducive teaching and learning.