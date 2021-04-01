Odumosu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by the executive members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, to the Command Headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

“I don’t tolerate police brutality unless it is not brought to my knowledge,” a statement by the NUJ Secretary, Mr Tunde Olalere, indicated.

He frowned at harassment and intimidation of the public by officers, saying that the trial of such officers would be made public.

The police boss appealed to the public as well as journalists not to engage in any argument with the “bad eggs” in the command whenever they are in possession of arms for their own safety.

He urged the public to seek for scientific evidence or video recording against any erring officer so that such an officer could be dealt with according to the extant laws of the Police Force.

Reacting to fake news, Odumosu tasked the leadership of the NUJ, Lagos State Council, to swing into action by tackling fake news, especially on social media.

“Fake News is more devastating than fake injection or drugs. It can damage the society. Fake news is like pulling the trigger of a gun; once it goes out; it cannot be retrieved,” Odumosu said.

He urged the Lagos NUJ to come up with laws that would guide the conduct of its members as regards fake news.

Odumosu commended Lagos journalists for going the extra miles in getting their facts right before dissemination.

“Many journalists call me for fact-finding which is commendable, as hoarding information from journalists is dangerous,” he said.

The police boss also pledged collaboration with the NUJ, Lagos Council, saying that the job of police officers and journalists are related.

“The fear of punishment is what makes people not to commit an offence, hence, there must be punishment for certain offences when committed,” he added.

Responding, the Lagos NUJ Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, appreciated the role and conduct of the Lagos Police Command during the election that brought him into office on Nov. 26, 2020.

Ajayi also commended the CP for the giant strides attained under his leadership since his appointment as Lagos Police Commissioner.

He pledged a robust working relationship with the police while looking forward to their collaboration during the Media Games of the Lagos Council billed to hold in a just few months.

The NUJ chairman frowned against the way and manner some police officers maltreated journalists in time past.

The hierarchy of Lagos Police Command in attendance included Deputy CP, Ahmed Kontagora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations); DCP Bassey Ewa (Finance); DCP Adegoke Fayoade (Panti) and ACP Olajide Agboola (Admin.).

Others are Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer; Mr Olabode Olaide, Secretary to the CP; Executive Members of NUJ Lagos Council and Mr Cyriacus Izuekwe, Representative of Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN).