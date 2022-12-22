ADVERTISEMENT
I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

Bayo Wahab

Redesigned naira notes (Guardian)
Ahmad said this while responding to questions when she appeared before the House of Representatives to explain the CBN’s cash withdrawal limits policy to the lawmakers.

The lawmakers had on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, resolved that in the absence of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank’s deputy governor, who is in charge of Financial Stability should appear before them on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Emefiele is said to be outside the country to attend to health issues.

During the questioning, a lawmaker, Sada Soli asked the CBN Deputy Governor to disclose the quantities of new notes printed.

Soli wondered why the news notes are not available days after it was were released to the public.

Responding to the question, Ahmad said she does not know the quantities of notes printed by the apex bank.

She further said she was being careful so as not to give a wrong figure.

The CBN Deputy Governor also disclosed that the newly introduced withdrawal limit was not done for political reasons.

