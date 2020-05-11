Shuaibu said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ebomhiana Musa, on Monday in Benin.

“Some mischief makers have been making some desperate posts with a view to stigmatising the deputy governor Philip Shaibu with the deadly coronavirus.

“Shaibu had voluntarily gone for COVID-19 test thrice and came out clean on the three different occasions, the latest was that of May 7, where he was given a clean bill.

“The deputy governor on Friday went on a tour of facilities at the new isolation and testing centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“His Excellency is not just the deputy governor of the state, he has been in the fore front in the battle to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

“He is head of the Technical Committee of COVID-19 Response Team in the state. By virtue of this position in the state response team, he is on the front line, hence, the need to constantly subject himself to test.

“Even if he had tested positive, the deputy governor I know would not have shied from disclosing his full health status,’’ Musa said.

He advised well meaning Edo people and Nigerians at large, to disregard the fake news making the round in the social media.

Musa said that Shaibu had a clean bill of health as certified by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO) and other medics.