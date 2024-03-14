ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I didn't approve ₦20k Ramadan Support Fund - Makinde tells Oyo residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olanrewaju stressed that there was no ongoing ₦20,000 Ramadan Support Fund, adding that the information did not originate from the Oyo State government.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State did not approve any ₦20,000 Ramadan Support Fund for residents as maliciously claimed on social media.

Recommended articles

The state government made the declaration on Thursday in Ibadan as it cautioned people of the state to be wary of fraudsters making the claim.

The governor’s media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated that the report was untrue and did not emanate from any arm of the state government.

The report, circulated on social media platforms, claimed that Gov. Makinde approved the fund due to high level of inflation, economic hardship and high cost of feeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fake news further claimed that the N20,000 was approved to ease financial burdens that individuals may face during Ramadan, and urged people to apply on a particular strange website.

“The governor did not approve such fund and the state will never do any such thing in obscurity as Makinde’s administration has been known for transparency and openness.

“Unsuspecting members of the public should be wary not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous elements seeking to profit from the current economic situation in the country,’’ he stated.

Olanrewaju stressed that there was no ongoing ₦20,000 Ramadan Support Fund, adding that the information did not originate from the Oyo State government.

“Gov. Makinde has been running an open and transparent government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever intervention the government deems fit to add to already existing measures to cushion the effect of economic hardship on residents of the state will not be done in obscurity.

“All residents will be informed through official channels of information and not through some fraudulent, but widely circulated piece of news like the one on the Ramadan Support Fund.

“Be cautious so as not to fall into the hands of fraudsters seeking to rip off unsuspecting people of their hard-earned resources.’’ the governor’s media aide added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Identify obstacles against your advancement, Sanwo-Olu urges women judges

Identify obstacles against your advancement, Sanwo-Olu urges women judges

I didn't approve ₦20k Ramadan Support Fund - Makinde tells Oyo residents

I didn't approve ₦20k Ramadan Support Fund - Makinde tells Oyo residents

Ramadan: Cleric urges non-Muslims to stop eating in public during fasting hours

Ramadan: Cleric urges non-Muslims to stop eating in public during fasting hours

Housewives resort to grinding stones, charcoal for cooking amid poor power supply

Housewives resort to grinding stones, charcoal for cooking amid poor power supply

Confusion in court as Kogi officials, Bello deny ₦100bn fraud charges

Confusion in court as Kogi officials, Bello deny ₦100bn fraud charges

Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake

Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials

Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials

Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola

Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola

itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses

itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul-Omotosho (GuardianNG)

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) project is 95% completed and will be ready for inauguration in May [NAN]

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Godwin Emefiele during his first court appearance on July 25, 2023 [TheCable]

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m