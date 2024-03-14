I didn't approve ₦20k Ramadan Support Fund - Makinde tells Oyo residents

The state government made the declaration on Thursday in Ibadan as it cautioned people of the state to be wary of fraudsters making the claim.

The governor’s media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated that the report was untrue and did not emanate from any arm of the state government.

“The report, circulated on social media platforms, claimed that Gov. Makinde approved the fund due to high level of inflation, economic hardship and high cost of feeding.

“The fake news further claimed that the N20,000 was approved to ease financial burdens that individuals may face during Ramadan, and urged people to apply on a particular strange website.

“The governor did not approve such fund and the state will never do any such thing in obscurity as Makinde’s administration has been known for transparency and openness.

“Unsuspecting members of the public should be wary not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous elements seeking to profit from the current economic situation in the country,’’ he stated.

Olanrewaju stressed that there was no ongoing ₦20,000 Ramadan Support Fund, adding that the information did not originate from the Oyo State government.

“Gov. Makinde has been running an open and transparent government.

“Whatever intervention the government deems fit to add to already existing measures to cushion the effect of economic hardship on residents of the state will not be done in obscurity.

“All residents will be informed through official channels of information and not through some fraudulent, but widely circulated piece of news like the one on the Ramadan Support Fund.