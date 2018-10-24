I did not threaten Israel – Lai Mohammed

news

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has denied threatening Israel.

Following the emergence of pictures of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Israel, reports surfaced on social media saying that the minister said Nigeria will attack Israel if it does not return the IPOB leader.

Mohammed described the reports as fake news, adding that Kanu’s sudden appearance has shown that the Federal Government didn’t know his whereabouts.

The minister made this known while fielding questions from newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC)meeting at the State House on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

According to Vanguard, he said “I was in London when I heard the story about Nnamdi Kanu surfacing in Israel. I was not in a position to make any statement. But before I knew it, within a few hours, I saw my picture with a story saying that I had actually given Israel ultimatum to return Nnamdi Kanu otherwise, we will send them missiles.

“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections. Having said that, I have nothing more to add to the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. At the appropriate time, the various authorities will make a statement about the issue of Kanu.

“But this has proven that all along when Kanu disappeared and the mob was asking the Nigerian army to account for the whereabouts of Kanu; I kept saying that Kanu knows where he is. He was not in the custody of the Federal Government. We have been vindicated today. Any other statement will be made in due course.”

Kanu should be ignored

The minister also described the re-appearance of the IPOB leader as a distraction, adding that there are more pressing issues in the country for Nigerians to worry about.

Presidency reacts

The presidency has also assured Nigerians asked Nigerians not to lose sleep over Kanu’s emergence.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Nigeria is strong enough to defend its territory against any form of threat.

The IPOB leader, during his broadcast on Sunday, October 21, 2018, said he will be returning to Nigeria with hell.

He also called on his members no to take part in elections until a referendum is carried out.

Nnamdi Kanu fled the country after soldiers attached to Operation Python Dance 2 allegedly launched an attack on his father’s compound in Abia state in 2017.