I did not establish American University of Nigeria - Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said he didn't establish the American University of Nigeria to make money.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has just revealed that his establishment of the American University of Nigeria is not for profit reasons.

In an interview with ThisDay on his presidential ambition, Atiku noted that his decision to establish the University was not to make money but to help students who can't afford going to a tertiary institution.

"I did not found the American University of Nigeria, Yola, to make money. It is my biggest community development project," Atiku said while speaking on Nigeria's education system in the country.

Continuing, Atiku said, "Chibok girls are there on scholarship. I was an indigent student. I was an orphan as a child. So I know what it is to struggle. As a result, the American University of Nigeria, Yola, has opened up its doors to those who would not ordinarily have been able to attend. If we want to fix education in Nigeria, we must do the same thing. We must commit to investing in education because no other investment yields a greater interest."

Atiku further said that if elected president, he would sit with the heads of the legislature and the judiciary and appeal to reduce recurrent expenditure so that national investments can be collectively increased in the education sector.

I'll increase teachers and lecturers' salary if elected - Atiku

Still speaking on the educational system of Nigeria, Atiku said if elected president of the country, there will be a salary increase for lecturers and teachers.

"If I am elected as the president, I will ensure that the education sector attracts the best brains by working with the states to achieve targeted salary increase for teachers and lecturers. You cannot have a local government councillor earning more money than a lecturer and expect our best brains to be attracted to the academia. I would change that.

"I was shocked to find out that Nigerians spend a billion dollars to educate their children in Ghana every year. When you add the cost of educating their wards in Europe and America, you are looking at a further $1 billion. I am assuring you that if we invest in our education sector and make it as good as Ghana’s and definitely even better, that $2 billion will no longer leave Nigeria. It will circulate internally and boost the quality of our education and the value of our Naira," he said.

