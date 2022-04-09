RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I commend you for your laudable achievements - Tinubu greets Dangote @65

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as he attained 65 years on April 10.

Tinubu made this known in a congratulatory letter to the industrialist in Lagos on Saturday.

The former governor commended him for his numerous achievements, not only as a titan of African industry, but also as a philanthropist.

Tinubu prayed that Allah continues to extend His hand of mercy over his life and the lives of his family members and loved ones.

He said: “I offer, by this letter, hearty congratulations to you on the occasion of your 65th birthday, today.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His abundant blessings in your life and in the lives of all those you have touched over the years.

“I pray that Allah continues to extend His hand of mercy over your life and the lives of your family members and loved ones.

“I pray the events of this day, the celebration of your life brings you lasting memories that you will treasure for the rest of your days.

“I must also take this opportunity to commend you for your many laudable achievements, not only as a titan of African industry, but also as a philanthropist.”

Tinubu said as he gathered with his family, friends and associates to give thanks to Almighty Allah during this Holy month of Ramadan, may He hear the supplications of his heart and fill him with His peace.

He prayed Allah to bless him with many more years of good health and happiness and may He send his angels to guide, guard and strengthen him in the years to come.

