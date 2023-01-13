I benefited from Buhari signing Electoral Act - Adeleke

Adeleke expressed his appreciation shortly after meeting the President around 11:00 am at the State House, Abuja on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Pulse reports that this is the Governor's first meeting with Buhari since he took over from Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in November 2022.

Adeleke, while divulging the the talking points of his meeting with the President, said the Electoral Act has entrenched free and fair elections, which made it possible for his emergence as governor in the July 16 governorship polls in 2022.

Adeleke's words: “Since my election, I felt like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing that Electoral Act because I benefited from it.

“That paved way for free and fair elections and the international community is applauding Nigeria, that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So that is why I’m here today; to see him, thank him and wish him well in his remaining time in office.”

He also disclosed his intention to engage with the President's Chief of Staff in order to design a paper framework for areas of collaboration between the Osun State Government and the Federal Government.

“I will see the Chief of Staff for us to discuss on the way forward for the Federal Government to assist Osun State,” the Governor added.

Recall that Buhari signed into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 on February 25, 2022.

On that occasion, the President affirmed that the piece of legislation contains important provisions that could possibly revolutionise elections in Nigeria through new technological innovations.