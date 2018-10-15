I am waiting for you at home – Fayose tells EFCC

news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has reacted to reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will surround his house and arrest him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier alleged that the Presidency ordered the anti-graft agency to arrest and detain Fayose indefinitely.

Fayose’s tenure as Ekiti state Governor will end on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

According to Tribune, Fayose said “That is their stock in trade, I heard about the plot as well but I don’t care what they do, the Commission is not above the law.

“How can they say I want to run away and as such, they want to come and invade my residence after I left Ado Ekiti on my own to come and see them, anyway I don’t expect better than that from the Commission.”

Nobody can intimidate me

The outgoing Ekiti state Governor also said that he cannot be intimidated

“I don’t care how long they will decide to keep me but my voice will not go down, I represent the voice of the common people of Nigeria, I appreciate our party, the PDP, for their prompt reaction but this nonsense will come to an end one day.

“I’m aware of that operational order on my arrest, let them come, nobody can intimidate me, I don’t need their soft landing, Nigeria belongs to all of us, they are not God and they stop playing one,” he added.