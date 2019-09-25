In a statement by the VP's spokesman, Laolu Akande, said that Osinbajo had already made the declaration in a tweet he personally authored on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Abuja.

“In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood,” he tweeted.