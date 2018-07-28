I am ready for them, I refuse to be intimidated – Ekweremadu

news

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that he will not allow the actions of President Buhari’s government get to him.

Ekweremadu said this while speaking to his supporters in Enugu state on Friday, July 27, 2018.

“I will be 56 years old this year, which is already higher than the life expectancy in the country so I am psychologically ready for them. I know it is not over but I am ready for them. I refuse to be intimidated,” he added.

Security Siege

The Deputy Senate President also alleged that the security siege on his house and that of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki was part of a plot to impeach both of them.

According to Vanguard, Ekweremadu said that the plan was to remove them and stall the defections.

15 Senators defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling party on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

He said “They wanted to remove us with a tiny number – what they wanted was to remove us and stop the defections.

“The earlier that we admit that this is democracy, the better for all of us. You can’t use military tactics in a democracy.”

Buhari’s govt threatening Nigeria’s democracy

Ekweremadu also told his supporters that Buhari’s administration is threatening Nigeria’s democracy by its actions.

He said those that insist that the right thing should be done in government are being hounded.

“What happened in Abuja was a major assault on democracy and this is the second time it has happened. The struggle we are involved in now is a struggle to sustain democracy and all Nigerians should come together in this struggle.

ALSO READ: Secondus condemns siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu's homes

“Nigerians are entitled to their fundamental human rights – Nigeria is a beautiful country with a lot of potential but the way things are going now, even our friends in the international community are worried.

“We don’t value lives anymore – soldiers die, they conceal the fact that they are dead so that their families cannot ask for their entitlements.”

The Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has also condemned the security siege on reacted Ike Ekweremadu’s home.