Buhari described Bello as “an epitome of loyalty and solid commitment to the growth of the All Progressives Congress from its infancy.’’

The president eulogized the governor in a congratulatory message, released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari said: “I am proud of you and your active loyalty and services to our party at all times and you are a remarkable party man, who deserves to be celebrated.

“You are serving your people at the prime of life at an energetic age that gives you a unique advantage to operate at maximum mental and physical capacity.

“As you celebrate this joyous occasion, I wish to congratulate you on behalf of myself and family for attaining 45 years of age in good health.

”May God continue to bless you with good health and long life to serve your people even better.’’