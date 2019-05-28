Speaking at a Valedictory Session in Damaturu to mark the end of his administration, the governor congratulated every member of his cabinet for the support they gave him and the privilege to serve the state.

“The big successes, which our tenure recorded were as a result of hard work, commitment, sacrifice, and patience.

“A little over 10 years ago when this administration came on board, the state was characterised by poor infrastructural facilities including inadequate township and intra-state roads.

“We also inherited dilapidated educational and health structures, inadequate water supply, low agricultural productivity as well as institutional decay.

“In order to turn around the situation, we embarked on far-reaching policies, programmes and reforms guided by the principles of good governance, accountability, transparency, and value for money.

“The State of Emergency we declared on health has transformed the sector and attracted commendations and awards.

“We are leaving a clean slate with all our policies, projects, and programmes, most of which have been executed without recourse to domestic or external loan,’’ Gaidam said.