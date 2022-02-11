The Police Service Commission has directed the police to conclude its investigation on the $1.1m fraud deal involving Abba Kyari and an Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi in two weeks.
Hushpuppi: PSC gives police 2 weeks to conclude investigation on Abba Kyari
The PSC says the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.
Until his suspension in August 2021, Kyari was the Head of the Intelligence Response Team.
The celebrated officer was suspended after he was indicted as a conspirator in a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America.
However, at the continuation of its 14th plenary meeting, which ended in Abuja, on February 11, 2022, the commission asked the police to expedite its investigation into the fraud allegation against Kyari.
In a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani the PSC said that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami (SAN) had revealed that the Federal Government and the Government of the United States were discussing the possible extradition of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng