Hushpuppi: PSC gives police 2 weeks to conclude investigation on Abba Kyari

Until his suspension in August 2021, Kyari was the Head of the Intelligence Response Team.

The celebrated officer was suspended after he was indicted as a conspirator in a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America.

However, at the continuation of its 14th plenary meeting, which ended in Abuja, on February 11, 2022, the commission asked the police to expedite its investigation into the fraud allegation against Kyari.

In a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani the PSC said that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.