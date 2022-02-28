RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hungary, Romania issuing access visas to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine – FG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governments of Hungary and Romania have approved visa free access to all Nigerians fleeing Ukraine, the Federal Government has said.

Nigerians in Ukraine (Edujandon)
Nigerians in Ukraine (Edujandon)

This is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Mission in Hungary.

Recommended articles

The federal government that arrangements are underway for transportation of Nigerian nationals to enable them stabilize,

The government advised affected Nigerians to approach the borders with their valid documents and cooperate with immigration officials to ease the process.

“The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Budapest, Hungary wishes to inform nationals arriving from Ukraine, that the Government of Hungary has enacted Decree 56/2022 (24.II).

“Which permits third country nationals with valid Ukrainian resident permits to enter Hungary on a temporary basis, without a Schengen visa.

“As such, Nigerians arriving at the Hungary-Ukraine border can enter Hungary, either on transit to Nigeria, or temporarily reside in the country.

“Affected Nigerians are thereby advised to send their names, phone numbers, email addresses, and copy of their passports biodata page to the Embassy’s Consular email; secretary@nigerianembassy.hu.

“To enable the facilitation of the aforementioned arrangements. For information to on consular assistance, please contact the following persons who will be on ground to coordinate;

“Mr Stanley Okpara (Consular Officer) – +36308202903 and Mr Ayotunde Adigun +36308639203,” the Hungarian Mission Stated.

Similarly, the Romanian Mission in a statement urged affected Nigerians to contact its consular officer on +40747309174 and Head of Chancery on +40786091964 for assistance.

“The following persons are deployed to the four entry points and may be reached accordingly; Siret, Suceava County- Mr Dayo Adeoye on +407493359685 and Mr Suleiman Ahmed on +40754859685.

“Sighetul Marmatiel, Maramures County, Mr P.O Akanmode +40752482924. At Isaccea, Tulcea County, David Abraham, +40764505900 and at Halmeu, Satu Mare County, Mohammed Liman, +40749828499.

“Affected Nigerian nationals are advised to ensure they arrive at the entry points with valid travel documents and cooperate with Romanian Immigration Officers at the borders,” the Romanian Mission stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket

Hungary, Romania issuing access visas to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine – FG

Hungary, Romania issuing access visas to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine – FG

Pastor Giwa urges Buhari to fix his mistakes before end of his presidency

Pastor Giwa urges Buhari to fix his mistakes before end of his presidency

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Osinbajo has no intention to run for 2023 presidency - Adewale

Uromi bank robberies: Police retrieve N34m, Philip Shaibu laments at robbery scene

Uromi bank robberies: Police retrieve N34m, Philip Shaibu laments at robbery scene

Benue farm burning: Obasanjo to continue with agricultural investments

Benue farm burning: Obasanjo to continue with agricultural investments

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

PDP Chieftain urges Atiku to support younger aspirant from South

PDP Chieftain urges Atiku to support younger aspirant from South

Presidency condemns inhuman treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine

Presidency condemns inhuman treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja