Farouq, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the ministry would continue to be responsive to the plight of innocent Nigerians who are victims of humanitarian emergencies, disasters and social challenges.

She said that no fewer than 15 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were attacked by bandits on Sunday, Oct. 20, leading to the displacement of 2,000 people.

The displaced persons are currently quartered at at a primary school in Birnin Yero.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate situation. I can imagine the distress and discomfort those affected are experiencing as a result of being sent out of their homes unceremoniously.

“I appeal to them to remain calm as government looks into the matter not just to provide immediate relief but to assist them return to their homes as soon as possible,” Farouq said.

ALSO READ: Buhari extremely happy with successful Russia trip

She explained that the ministry and agencies under her watch would do its best to ensure help got to people on time whenever any unfortunate incident occurs.

The minister further directed NEMA and NCFRMI to update her accordingly, to ease the process of providing lasting solutions to the predicament of the people concerned.