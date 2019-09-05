The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N-Power teachers are participating in a two-day International Capacity Building Programme for Teachers, holding in Benin.

NAN also reports that the programme, which commenced on Wednesday and expected to end today, is being organised by Edo Social Investment Programme in collaboration with Ms Amanda Sawyer and Human Capacity Developer and African Women Empowerment Guild (AWEG) .

The training has as its theme: “Empower Women and Girls and Let them Speak Politically and against Trafficking”.

Addressing the participants, Sawyer said teachers needed to be empowered to influence the type of decision their students make.

The US-based Sawyer said, “we want to empower teachers with leadership skills, so that they can impact students to grow and express themselves correctly, delegating power and negotiating confidently.”

She noted that every child should be a leader in his or her own right and enjoined the participants to disseminate the skills learnt to their students.

She explained that leadership, communication and negotiation skills were not only important for an enriched life but were as important to students on how to find and keep a job after graduation.

In her remarks, the President of AWEG, Dr Nosa Aladeselu, said the aim of the capacity building was to ensure that teachers contributed their quota to reducing incidence of human trafficking among female students to the barest minimum.

Aladeselu said, ”female students do not really have a say when it comes to making decision as regards trafficking.

“We believe that when teachers educate these female students about the ills of human trafficking, the students will not agree to be trafficked.”

Meanwhile, the Edo Focal person for the State Social Investment Programme, Ms Yuwa Aladeselu, said 100 N-Power teacher in the state were participating in the programme to equip them with negotiation and communication skills.

The focal person said the teachers were expected to gain skills that would enable them communicate effectively with their students.