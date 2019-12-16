HUAWEI Y9s is now available in Nigeria market

Here are four (4) reasons why HUAWEI Y9s should be on your gift list this season.

The holiday season is right around the corner which means it time to start the hunt for the perfect gift! Have someone who loves photography or entertainment or even gaming? With the increase of dependence on modern technology, it’s no surprise that smartphones and various accessories top everyone’s wish lists, but here is why we think the HUAWEI Y9s should definitely have a place in yours.

Take the best of pictures with a 48MP Triple AI Camera

If you are looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves taking photos, the HUAWEI Y9s’ powerful 48MP Triple AI Camera setup makes it the right candidate. Not only is taking pictures really easy, the results are so satisfying that you won’t need to take a second shot. The camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide camera and a 2MP Depth sensor, also uses powerful AI that recognizes what you are trying to take a picture of, making sure every shot is perfect. You don’t have to worry about lighting, because the AIS Night Mode will ensure well-lit photos, while advanced features like EIS Anti-shake and Super slow motion will add that professional touch to videos.

So the next time you point your camera at a stunning skyline, your favorite pet in his holiday attire or even your family grouped up for a huge family dinner, you can rest assured that by hitting the shutter button you have saved a memory in the best of quality.

A hidden pop up camera for the best selfies

Want to take selfies, but notice something is missing? The HUAWEI Y9s has its powerful 16MP AI Selfie camera hidden in the top edge of the phone. Open you camera, switch on selfie mode and watch the little camera pop up automatically. Don’t be fooled by its size though, the 16MP AI Selfie Camera packs quite a punch. Capable of taking beautiful selfies, even in difficult lighting thanks to AI Backlit Imaging, this selfie camera punches well above its weight. Both front and back cameras are also equipped with Adaptive AI Beauty that enhances your facial features accentuating your stunning looks. For that final touch, you can also add rich studio like effects with the help of 3D Portrait Lighting.

An all-new design that gets all the attention

With the front camera tucked away into the top edge, the HUAWEI Y9s enjoys no bezels or notches which means you can enjoy 6.59 inches of uninterrupted FHD+ display for watching movies, play games, browsing online shopping lists and doing a lot more. Thanks to maximized viewing ratio, your viewing experience is now more immersive, making sure you don’t miss even the tiniest details. It also has a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort Mode, which effectively reduces blue light, a cause of eye fatigue.

To top it off, this stunning display is built into a beautiful glass body, complete with a premium finish in Huawei’s popular Breathing Crystal or Midnight Black. Adding on to this elegant look is its super slim profile, even with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, so that you can enjoy the glass back to the fullest.

Powerful hardware for the all-day user

Gamer, avid social media user or even just someone who depends on the smartphone all day, the HUAWEI Y9s is the perfect gift. Thanks to its powerful hardware like the Kirin 710F, EMUI 9.1 and GPU Turbo 3.0, performance levels are boosted without tasking the 4000 mAh battery. Additionally, you also get 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for all your photos, videos and more. If 128GB is not enough, then you can always expand to 512GB via a microSD card.

With the holiday season around the corner, you might be in a rush to find the perfect smartphone to add your wish list, and these four reasons should convince you that the HUAWEI Y9s is the perfect choice.

The HUAWEI Y9s is now available in Jumia, SLOT and Pointek nationwide.

