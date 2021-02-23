Nigerian troops have recovered Marte and adjoining communities in Borno, killing scores of Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who had laid siege on the area for some days.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said in a statement that the feat was achieved on Tuesday at about 3 pm.

Yerima said the troops achieved the success in less than 48 hours, after the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, had given the troops a 48-hour directive to recover the town.

He said the troops, backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air Force, successfully swept through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes.

According to him, scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were killed.

"The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area," he said.