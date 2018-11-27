How Yahoo boy kidnapped, raped American

news

The Department of State Security (DSS) has rescued an American citizen, Tawanda Lynn Jackson, who was allegedly held hostage by one Mathew Adedoyin, a suspected internet fraudster or Yahoo boy.

Adedoyin lured Jackson through social media, held her hostage for a period of time and repeatedly raped her as he sought for ways to fleece her of money, according to the DSS.

DSS Director in Lagos, Mrs Betty Adoki, confirmed the rescue operation to newsmen at her Shagisha office.

According to Adoki, 46-year-old Jackson arrived Lagos on November 11 and was received at the airport by Adedoyin.

The suspect then held the victim hostage on November 21, and took to raping her repeatedly, the DSS alleges.

Jackson is a mother of five

DSS boss Adoki says the American Embassy in Lagos reported Jackson’s abduction to the command and the agency swung into action by commencing investigation.

Adoki added that there was a raid on the hideout of the criminal suspect by a team of security operatives and military personnel of the 9 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Lagos.

Adoki said the suspect had lured the black American mother of five through social media to Nigeria, purportedly for a visit. He told the victim that he is a wealthy prince from Arogbatesu, a royal family in Ile-Ife, Osun State, with the intention of forcefully extracting money from her, the DSS claims.

She explained that online, Adedoyin, 40, lied to the victim that he was an exporter of ginger and bitter cola, with a large cocoa plantation. He claimed that he had a lot of slaves working for him.

According to DSS boss Adoki, "on November 26, 2018 at 2am, Jackson was rescued from the captivity of these criminal elements who are suspected to be internet fraudsters and kidnappers.

“Jackson was held hostage at No. 7, Akanbi Street, Abule Egba, Lagos by one Mathew Adedoyin and his accomplice.

“Adedoyin told the victim that his father was a former king in Osun State, and that he was the heir apparent to the throne. He also lied that he owned several buildings in Lagos, including where Jackson was held hostage.

“But the victim started to suspect foul play when he was losing patience and said he rented the place,” Adoki said.

“The suspect, in furtherance to his deceit, reserved Protea Hotel, Ikeja, as accommodation for the victim while in Nigeria, but deliberately moved her to another hotel, to prevent the monitoring of Jackson by the US Embassy.

“He eventually seized the international passport, credit card and the United States Identity card of the victim, to prevent her possible escape."

Adoki disclosed that the DSS had intensified investigation and would ensure that the suspect is prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the land.

Adedoyin denies that Jackson was kidnapped

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adedoyin, who claimed to be a real estate agent, denied abducting the victim or raping her. He said all they had was consensual sex.

He claimed that Jackson wilfully flew to Nigeria because they had both agreed to get married.

Adedoyin admitted that upon arrival, Jackson was lodged at the Turn Up Hotel.

He said he had to move her to his friend’s house pending when he could raise money for her return trip to the United States.

He also denied seizing the victim’s passport, saying that he only helped her keep it safe after he realised that she was careless with her bag containing documents, whenever they went out.

His suspected accomplice, Idowu Ayeni, said he was uncomfortable when the suspect brought the victim to his house, with no concrete plans on when they intended to leave.

Ayeni, who claimed he works as a litigation officer with a law firm, denied having anything to do with the suspect’s plans, saying all he did was allow them put up with him for a few days.