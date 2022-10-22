How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

How it happened: Adegbite made this revelation in a recent interview with The Punch, where also explained his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The controversial endorsement: Recall that the clergyman recently caused a stir when he publicly announced his support for the APC Presidential candidate and justifying his action, Adegbite said Tinubu has shown over the years that he loves Christians.

Tinubu's support for CAN: He recalled how, during his time as Lagos State Governor, Tinubu donated five plots of land to CAN to build a secretariat in Ikeja and how he also made sure that the "pilgrimage ad hoc committee that has turned into a board now was created in Lagos and many children of God went to the holy land on government’s sponsorship."

How Sanwo-Olu was saved: Adegbite disclosed that Tinubu also heeded the plea of CAN to allow Sanwo-Olu complete a two-term tenure as Governor.

Adegbite's word: "When the time came for the Christian body to demand a Christian governor, despite the objection of the sitting governor to it, Bola Tinubu accepted that a Christian must also rule as a governor and that was why we had (Akinwunmi) Ambode.

"After four years of Ambode, he was removed and was not given the opportunity to rule for second term, Babajide Sanwo-Olu won the election. He (Sanwo-Olu) narrowly escaped not being allowed to go for a second term but the church in Lagos also stood and approached Tinubu that he should be allowed because Muslims have ruled Lagos State for 15 years, so Christians should continue at least for another four years and he (Tinubu) agreed and that is why Sanwo-Olu is contesting again.