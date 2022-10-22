RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

The CAN Chairman said but for the intervention of the religious body, Sanwo-Olu would have been denied a second term ticket.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu. (Punch)

Read Also

How it happened: Adegbite made this revelation in a recent interview with The Punch, where also explained his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The controversial endorsement: Recall that the clergyman recently caused a stir when he publicly announced his support for the APC Presidential candidate and justifying his action, Adegbite said Tinubu has shown over the years that he loves Christians.

Tinubu's support for CAN: He recalled how, during his time as Lagos State Governor, Tinubu donated five plots of land to CAN to build a secretariat in Ikeja and how he also made sure that the "pilgrimage ad hoc committee that has turned into a board now was created in Lagos and many children of God went to the holy land on government’s sponsorship."

How Sanwo-Olu was saved: Adegbite disclosed that Tinubu also heeded the plea of CAN to allow Sanwo-Olu complete a two-term tenure as Governor.

Adegbite's word: "When the time came for the Christian body to demand a Christian governor, despite the objection of the sitting governor to it, Bola Tinubu accepted that a Christian must also rule as a governor and that was why we had (Akinwunmi) Ambode.

"After four years of Ambode, he was removed and was not given the opportunity to rule for second term, Babajide Sanwo-Olu won the election. He (Sanwo-Olu) narrowly escaped not being allowed to go for a second term but the church in Lagos also stood and approached Tinubu that he should be allowed because Muslims have ruled Lagos State for 15 years, so Christians should continue at least for another four years and he (Tinubu) agreed and that is why Sanwo-Olu is contesting again.

So, those were the things we mentioned at that event that Tinubu had done. For anybody to say he (Tinubu) has done evil to the Church will be a disservice to ourselves and God will not be happy if I accept such."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote demands arrest of importers of foreign textile materials

Dangote demands arrest of importers of foreign textile materials

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

How we begged Tinubu to allow Sanwo-Olu go for 2nd term - CAN Chairman

How kidnappers killed worshipper, abducted man, son in Taraba mosque

How kidnappers killed worshipper, abducted man, son in Taraba mosque

UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications

UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects pending applications

Buhari says Nigeria's future safer in with APC

Buhari says Nigeria's future safer in with APC

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

2023: Lagosians won't regret voting for PDP - Jandor

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

We can repeat Lagos success in Nigeria — Tinubu

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Federation begins training of 4,560 teachers nationwide

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Manifesto: I will build on Buhari's achievements in security - Tinubu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Renowened investigative journalist, Dele Giwa was assassinated on October 19, 1986

Tribute: 36 years after his assassination, Dele Giwa remains a household name in media industry

Oby Ezekwesili and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Abike Dabiri rejects Ezekwesili’s advice on her reaction to ‘Mumu woman’ tweet