How to stop ritual killings and Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria- Reno Omokri

Ima Elijah

“For yahoo and rituals to end in Nigeria, two things must occur"

Reno Omokri expressed a blunt criticism concerning the obscenity observed on the  Big Brother Naija reality television show.
Reno Omokri expressed a blunt criticism concerning the obscenity observed on the  Big Brother Naija reality television show.

A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, has disclosed few ways to end ritual killings and Advanced Fee Fraud, known as Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria.

Recall, earlier in February, 2022, the House of Representatives had resolved to declare a national emergency on ritual killings in Nigeria.

It asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA), stakeholders and the media to initiate a campaign towards changing the situation in the country.

It also asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, to take urgent steps towards tackling ritual killings in the country.

However, on Thursday, March 03, 2022, Mr Omokri took to Twitter to disclose his own preferred steps in tackling the issue of ritual killings in Nigeria.

For yahoo and rituals to end in Nigeria, two things must occur

He said ritual killings and Yahoo Yahoo would stop when parents stop having children they can’t take care of.

He said the social vices would end when parents stop seeing their children as a form of pension for their old age.

The ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan said in-laws must stop using their daughter’s husband as a source of income.

Ritual killings have been on the increase across the country lately.

In a bid to curb the vices, the Federal Government had disclosed plans to launch a national sensitisation campaign against money rituals.

The government expressed concern over the menace that has claimed the lives of many, women and girls especially.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government is concerned over the rising cases of ritual murders by unscrupulous people, most of them very young, who are seeking to get rich at all cost.

Also, the federal government has directed filmmakers to drop money ritual content from their movies.

Mohammed said some of the suspected ritual killers that have been arrested confessed that they learnt the ritual killings act on social media and this has called for a change by the Federal Government to sanitise social media.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash