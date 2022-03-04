How to stop ritual killings and Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria- Reno Omokri

Recall, earlier in February, 2022, the House of Representatives had resolved to declare a national emergency on ritual killings in Nigeria.

It asked the National Orientation Agency (NOA), stakeholders and the media to initiate a campaign towards changing the situation in the country.

It also asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, to take urgent steps towards tackling ritual killings in the country.

However, on Thursday, March 03, 2022, Mr Omokri took to Twitter to disclose his own preferred steps in tackling the issue of ritual killings in Nigeria.

Ways to stop ritual killings in Nigeria

Omokri wrote: “For yahoo and rituals to end in Nigeria, two things must occur"

He said ritual killings and Yahoo Yahoo would stop when parents stop having children they can’t take care of.

He said the social vices would end when parents stop seeing their children as a form of pension for their old age.

The ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan said in-laws must stop using their daughter’s husband as a source of income.

Government's actions towards ritual killings

Ritual killings have been on the increase across the country lately.

The government expressed concern over the menace that has claimed the lives of many, women and girls especially.

According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the government is concerned over the rising cases of ritual murders by unscrupulous people, most of them very young, who are seeking to get rich at all cost.

Also, the federal government has directed filmmakers to drop money ritual content from their movies.