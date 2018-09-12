Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How to promote transparency in port operations – EFCC

EFCC Anti-graft agency advises sister agencies on how to promote transparency in port operations

The Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, made the plea when a delegation from the commission visited the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Aiteo boss floors EFCC in court play EFCC advises govt. agencies on how to promote transparency in port operations (Premium Times Nigeria)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged government agencies at the ports to intensify collaboration in order to promote transparency and integrity in port operations.

The Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, made the plea when a delegation from the commission visited the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday.

Magu, who was represented by the commission’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Mrs Rashidat Okowa, said the collaboration had started in 2013.

The collaboration, he said, followed a research conducted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Corruption and Risk Assessment.

He said that the ICPC had released a report in collaboration with the Technical Unit on Governors and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGA) and Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) which recommended development of  Standard Operating Procedures by the agencies.

“The procedures should be transparent to enable stakeholders to hold government agencies accountable if they failed to comply with their own procedures,’’ he said.

Standard Operating Procedures, Magus said,  would check arbitrariness.

It was also stated in the recommendations that government agencies at the ports should have anti-corruption policies while there should be greater synergy among them,”  Magu added.

The EFCC boss also said that there was the need for government agencies at the ports to engage in joint cargo clearance to avoid accumulation of demurrage that could be incurred as a result of delay.

He said that the follow- up of the continuous implementation of Port Service Support Portal (PSSP) was in line with the Presidential Order on Ease of Doing Business at the Ports.

The Executive Secretary of the NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, said that the council had constituted a committee to ensure that operators complied with the presidential order.

Bello,  who was represented by the Director of Legal Services of  NSC, Samuel Vontau, pledged the council’s readiness to cooperate with the EFCC in order to reduce the time of doing business in Nigerian ports.

He, however, urged  government to increase the council’s budget to enable it to achieve its target of making Nigerian ports user- friendly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VPbullet

Related Articles

Joshua Dariye APC says it won’t allow jailed ex-Gov run for any office
Paul Ikonne Abia APC guber aspirant sues for consensus candidacy
Buhari President promises to use recovered loots judiciously
Bola Tinubu PDP asks EFCC to investigate APC national leader
Fayose Ekiti Governor tells EFCC he'll surrender immediately he hands over to Fayemi
In Delta Navy hands over seized vessel, 9 crew members to EFCC
Orji Kalu Former Governor’s 11-year N3.2bn fraud trial stalled again
Jonathan Ex-President says he built 165 Almajiri schools because he valued education
Ladoja Witness alleges former governor bought 26 cars for ex-loyal legislators
Ortom Benue Gov is using fake university certificate - Akume

Local

Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
Simon Lalong Plateau Governor mourns death of Director of Press, Nanle
Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos
Counterfeiting Nasarawa Government partners PCN, NAFDAC to fight fake drugs
The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
Nigeria Customs Service Agency's 110 world rating abysmal, regrettable — Association
Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from Leah Sharibu's home
Leah Sharibu Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from abducted Dapchi girl's family home