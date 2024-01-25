3 easy ways to check your JAMB result in 2024

The registration process for the JAMB examination for the 2024/2025 academic session started on January 15, 2024, and is expected to go on till February 26, 2024. The main examination is slated to begin on April 19, 2024 and end on April 29, 2024 - a duration of two weeks. Candidates are advised to check the JAMB portal regularly, as the dates may change.

Checking JAMB result

After the examinations, candidates will need to check the result of the examination to confirm their eligibility for prospective admission into their preferred institution. If you are one of the candidates that need to check their performance in the 2024 JAMB examination, you’re in the right place. Follow these easy steps to quickly check your JAMB result:

How to check JAMB result

Checking JAMB results is easier now than ever. This article explores three easy ways you can check your jamb result using your phone or computer.

These methods include;

Through SMS on your mobile phone

Through Jamb result checker website

Through JAMB E-facility option

How to check your JAMB result through SMS on your mobile phone

To check your jamb result through SMS on your mobile phone, follow these easy steps;

Step 1 : Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2 : Text "UTMERESULT" to 55019 or 66019.

Step 3: Wait for a response from JAMB. The response will contain your JAMB result.

NOTE

You have to use the number you used for your JAMB registration to check your result. If you use a different number, you will not get a response that includes your JAMB result. You’ll get a text message notifying you that the number is not registered with JAMB.

Also ensure that you have sufficient airtime, as your mobile network provider may charge a small service fee. The process may be unsuccessful if you don’t have enough airtime.

If you get a response that says “RESULT WITHELD”, this means that the board has decided to withhold your result. This could be due to reasons like examination malpractice, technical issues, etc.

If you get a response that says “RESULT WITHHELD PENDING THE UPLOAD OF CLARIFICATIONS/DOCUMENT REQUIRED FROM YOU”, it means that your result has been withheld and will be released after some investigation and submission of required documents by you.

How to check your JAMB result through JAMB result checker website

To check your JAMB result through the JAMB result checker, follow these easy instructions;

Step 1: Go to the JAMB website

Step 2: Click on “Check UTME Results”.

Step 3: Enter your JAMB registration number or your email address in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on ‘Check My Result’.

Step 5: Wait for the website to display your JAMB score.

How to check through your JAMB result through JAMB E-facility option

If you are unable to check your JAMB result through any of the above methods, you should try to check through the JAMB E-facility option. To check through the JAMB E-facility option, follow these easy steps;

Step 1 : Go to JAMB E-facility website.

Step 2 : Log in to your account with your email and password. After you input the correct email and password, a dashboard page opens.

Step 3 : Click on "Print Result Slip" on the dashboard. A payment portal will appear and you will be asked to select your payment method.

Step 4 : After your payment has been confirmed, enter your registration number and examination year in the space provided.

Step 5 : Then click on "Print Result Slip," your JAMB result downloads automatically on your device.

There you have it! Three easy ways you can seamlessly and conveniently check your JAMB result. Remember to check the JAMB official website regularly to catch up on updates and changes. Also, keep your passwords safe. Do not share them with anyone - strangers or familiars.