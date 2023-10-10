ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

Bayo Wahab

Here are the step-by-step guides to checking your 2023 NECO results.

NECO has announced the release of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination results. [Premium Times]
NECO has announced the release of the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination results. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The Council Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi announced the release of the results on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

According to Wushishi, 61.60% of the candidates who sat for the exam scored five credits, including English and Mathematics.

He explained that 1,205,888 candidates registered for the exam while 1,196,985 candidates wrote the exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NECO boss also accused 93 schools of mass cheating in the 2023 exams, adding that stringent actions would be taken against the erring schools.

However, for candidates who want to checking their results, here are the step-by-step guides to check your 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

First, visit the NECO result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/.

Then select your examination year and the type (SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, and GIFTED).

Enter the token sent to the mobile number provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter your registration number.

And finally, click on the “Check my result” button.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN appoints 3 more banks for collection of export fees under NESS scheme

CBN appoints 3 more banks for collection of export fees under NESS scheme

Tragedy averted as emergency responders prevent tanker explosion in Surulere

Tragedy averted as emergency responders prevent tanker explosion in Surulere

How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

BREAKING: Over 61% excel as NECO releases 2023 results

BREAKING: Over 61% excel as NECO releases 2023 results

FG set to partner with Kano Govt toward enhancing water supply in the State

FG set to partner with Kano Govt toward enhancing water supply in the State

NCDC records highest cholera cases in Zamfara, Ogun, 2 other in the country

NCDC records highest cholera cases in Zamfara, Ogun, 2 other in the country

I will change narrative about Africa - Nigeria-born Euronews presenter

I will change narrative about Africa - Nigeria-born Euronews presenter

310 Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem airlifted back home amid Israel-Palestine war

310 Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem airlifted back home amid Israel-Palestine war

Ekiti governor’s wife offers community service at EKSU, teaches students

Ekiti governor’s wife offers community service at EKSU, teaches students

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu