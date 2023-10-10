How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

The Council Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi announced the release of the results on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

According to Wushishi, 61.60% of the candidates who sat for the exam scored five credits, including English and Mathematics.

He explained that 1,205,888 candidates registered for the exam while 1,196,985 candidates wrote the exams.

The NECO boss also accused 93 schools of mass cheating in the 2023 exams, adding that stringent actions would be taken against the erring schools.

However, for candidates who want to checking their results, here are the step-by-step guides to check your 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

First, visit the NECO result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/.

Then select your examination year and the type (SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, and GIFTED).

Enter the token sent to the mobile number provided.

Enter your registration number.