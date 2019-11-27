Are you sick of the daily commute to work? Tired of dealing with never-ending office politics and a boss who likes to micro-manage every single task?

Well, maybe you should consider taking back control of your working environment by becoming a digital nomad.

This is the name given to those people who do their jobs from wherever they lay their laptops, whether that is their kitchen table or a beach on the other side of the planet.

According to a 2018 survey, an estimated 4.8 million US citizens identified themselves as digital nomads, and it is a trend that looks set to continue.

If you are considering breaking free from the shackles of the traditional workplace, or just want to find out a little more about this growing phenomenon, we are going to take you through some of the ways to become a digital nomad.

Content Writers on the Move

For those people with the ability to form coherent sentences, working as a freelance content writer can prove a lucrative way to support a nomadic lifestyle.

There are plenty of sites out there which will put website owners together with writers, and, as digital content is king these days, there is plenty of work out there for good writers.

A top tip is to sign up with a reputable site like freelancer.com and to start with your prices set low. Once you have built up a decent portfolio of work, you can afford to raise those prices and continue to attract clients.

Professional Players

There are people out there who believe that the next spin of the roulette wheel or reels on a slot game is going to be the one to make their fortune.

If you intend to bank on joining an online casino as a way to finance your new life as a digital nomad, then it probably won’t be long before you are going back to your old boss with cap in hand!

After all, playing online games of chance is never going to make a profit in the long term. However, one form of gambling which can prove consistently rewarding is online poker.

As you are competing against other players rather than the house, there is a genuine chance to make regular profits as long as you play well and take the time to study the game.

There are no guarantees, but competent online poker players can make a living from the game.

Snap Happy

These days no holiday is complete without a stream of obligatory snapshots to make friends jealous about your latest Instagram story.

If you are willing to take your photography skills to the next level, you could make a profit from these snaps.

There are plenty of sites out there which will buy photographs, depending on the quality and content of those images.

Learn what type of photo sells and with a bit of luck you can turn this hobby into an income stream.

Teach to Travel

For decades, teaching English has proved a sure-fire way to finance travels around the globe.

With the advent of readily available internet all over the world, the options for English teachers have increased exponentially.

Bear in mind that simply being a native speaker will only get you so far when it comes to teaching the language.

Take the time to do a TEFL course - or CELTA if you are really committed to going for the best English teaching jobs - and you will find teaching opportunities easier to come by.

We have only scratched the surface when it comes to ways to finance your new life as a digital nomad.

Focus on one area, develop your skills and qualifications, and when you feel ready it is time to say goodbye to the desk-job and take the plunge into a new working life where you are your own boss.