APC godfather, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tore into PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, at the APC secretariat perched on Acme Road, Ogba, on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Agbaje has adopted ‘Freedom’ as his campaign slogan ahead of the governorship election slated for March 2, 2019.

In media rounds, Agbaje has explained that his ‘Freedom’ buzzword translates to liberating Lagosians from the economic stranglehold of Tinubu who has handpicked his successors since he left Government House, Alausa, in 2007.

'He doesn't have the people'

During a ChannelsTV breakfast program, Agbaje all but called out Tinubu for using Alphabeta, a firm he allegedly owns, to milk Lagosians through taxes and rent.

But Tinubu was having none of it as he addressed party faithful on a hazy afternoon in Lagos.

“Those who said they wanted freedom should go and learn tailoring and vulcanizing and we will do freedom for them later. They do not have the people”, Tinubu said, using the apprenticeship culture in Nigeria as an analogy; a practice where masters free their 'servants' after the latter have served the former for an agreed period of time.

“He (Agbaje) was in the contest for the first and second times. He is in the contest for the third time. He will fail again", Tinubu promised.

Agbaje previously ran for the office of Lagos Governor in 2007 and 2015. His 2019 run would be his third attempt for the throne.

Giving 3 million votes to Buhari

Tinubu also charged registered voters in Lagos to hand the APC 3 million votes during the February 16, 2019 presidential vote.

“Here in Lagos, we must maintain a strong outing for APC, a party of progress, development and economy. We must differentiate between a developmental economy and a container economy. We will not accept to get Nigeria corrupt again.

“We suffered 16 years of their failure and fake promises. We have made progress in Lagos We have become the fifth largest economy in Africa. We have six million votes in Lagos.

“Your target should be half; three million or the entire six million. We must vote en masse for President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, our governorship candidate, senators, house of representatives and assembly candidates, and later, our chairmen and councilors”, Tinubu said.

The APC, through different nomenclatures, has governed Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos since the nation’s return to civilian rule in 1999.