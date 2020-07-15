Two robbery suspects paraded by the Lagos State Police Command, have shared tales of how they strip Lagosians of their smartphones and strangle them in slow moving traffic.

One of the suspects said; "On Saturday night, I and my partner went to the spot of the traffic light.

"My partner went to the driver of a car and strangled him while he was waiting for the traffic light.

"I stood at the other side of the car and quickly removed his phone from the car. We quickly fled and got on a bus bound for Oshodi to sell the phone.

"When I alighted at Oshodi, police officers there challenged us and frisked us because they suspected us. They found the iPhone X on me.

"That's how we move around and operate in traffic, especially at traffic lights, especially in places like the express roads, Kara bridge and Berger when there's traffic."

The other suspect said they spend the loot from their operations on having a good time and sleeping with sex workers.

"I specialise in pick pocketing. There's nowhere I can't pick pocket and there's no one's pocket I cannot pick," he boasted.

"I operate in Ikeja, Secretariat and everywhere. Once I steal a phone, I sell it to Sego in Mile 12 and Baba Iyabo.

"After I sell the phone, I spend my loot drinking drinking small stout and fearless drink before sleeping with prostitutes."