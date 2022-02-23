How policeman attached to Gbenga Daniel got killed while performing extra duties

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday at Daniel’s Asoludero residence at Sagamu, Ogun State.

Ogunsola was one of few police officers posted to the quarters of the ex-governor primarily for security purposes.

According to sources, the deceased was opening the gate, which suddenly "bounced-back", resulting in the Sergeant getting run-over by the driver.

The policeman was thereafter rushed to a hospital where he died.

Speaking with Daily Post, the Police sources expressed suspicions of foul play in the death of Sergeant Adeleke. They expressed displeasure in the fact that a policeman was reduced to being a gatekeeper.

“Why will an armed policeman be the one opening a gate? Why will politicians turn the police into their slaves? When an officer refused to be used as a gateman in the house, they called the DPO that he should change him and he was redeployed.

"A policeman bearing arm will be asked to open the gate; drivers, civilians and Daniel himself will be telling officers to open the gate. If there is a gatekeeper in that house, this will not happen. This was a man who left his home for work on Saturday morning, but he died in a mysterious circumstance.

“It is so unfortunate that our bosses in this job are not speaking the truth because of what they want to eat. Imagine, officers posted to Gbenga Daniel’s residence are paid N2,500 weekly. Now that guy has died. What will he give to his family that will replicate the life of that officer? We are tired of this job,” the police sources said.

Confirming the incident as an accident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this tragedy could have "happened to anybody".

When Asked if it was appropriate for a policeman to be opening the gate in a civilian’s house, Oyeyemi said, “Well, we don’t know the circumstances that led to his opening the gate. We were not with him on duty. It maybe that the gate is of two arms, somebody will open the first arm, another person opens the other. It’s possible. If he’s not armed as of the time, he could help in opening the gate. But we were not there with him. We don’t know the circumstances that led to him opening the gate.”

The former governor, Daniel, in a statement by his media office on Monday, said the incident was under investigation.

The statement read in part, “On Saturday, February 19, 2022, one of the security details assigned to the residence of former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Leke Ogunsola, was involved in an accident at the security gate of the premises. He was immediately taken to a hospital, and then referred to Babcock Hospital in Ilishan.

“He was alive and responding as he walked his way to treatment all through until he, unfortunately, passed on later in the day.

“The former governor, who was not in Sagamu as of the time of the incident, was duly informed and he has been in touch with the deceased’s family through the police authorities.”

Daniel governed Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).