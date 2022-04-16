How Osinbajo rejected Obasanjo's offer to become AGF in 2005 - Ogunsakin

Ogunsakin's revelation was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday April 15, 2022, NAN reported.

The journalist's expose came on the back of mixed reactions that greeted Osinbajo's declaration to contest for the post of president in 2023.

Some overzealous political opponents have continued to haul personal attacks the way of the Vice President, tagging his presidential ambition as a betrayal to his political benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to such allegations, Ogunsakin reminded Osinbajo's critics how he declined Obasanjo's appointment offer in 2005, which was meant to spite Tinubu and his government.

He said the then President had attempted to poach Osinbajo away from Tinubu's cabinet without the knowledge of his principal.

However, in a display of loyalty, the then Lagos Attorney General informed Tinubu who then gave him a free hand to make his choice.

“In 2005, President Obasanjo invited Osinbajo to take appointment as the Attorney-General of the Federation after Chief Akin Olujimi left office.

“Obasanjo saw the sterling qualities and performance that Osinbajo had as Attorney General of Lagos.

“The president without informing Bola Tinubu, the then Lagos State Governor, offered the post to Osinbajo who was then Lagos State Attorney-General.

“The first thing Osinbajo did was to inform his principal, Tinubu, who gave him a free hand to take his decision,” Ogunsakin said.

The veteran journalist added that Osinbajo requested that Obasanjo release the Lagos State Council funds, but the former president told him to accept his offer as a precondition for that.

”Obasanjo replied that Osinbajo should first take the appointment and then advise him as Attorney-General of the Federation on the matter.

“Osinbajo went underground and for weeks Obasanjo could no longer reach him.

“It was obvious to the then president that Osinbajo deliberately avoided him; he went on to appoint Chief Bayo Ojo as his Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“Osinbajo rejected the position of Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and stayed with Tinubu; nobody complained then,” he said.

Ogunsakin emphasised that Osinbajo didn't only stand with Tinubu then, he also showed loyalty to Lagos state, adding that, ”he did not betray Tinubu then.’’

He warned those singing the song of betrayal now to desist from such political rhetoric.

“But now when it is convenient for them, some political and religious bigots are shouting betrayal!

“Everyone knows that if you want to hear the story of how your father met your mother, join politics,” he said.

Osinbajo will contest the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential ticket with seven other contestants including Tinubu, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Governors Yahaya Bello and Dave Umahi of Kogi and Ebonyi respectively.