Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How Osinbajo attacked Obasanjo, Jonathan for wasting $982.8bn

Osinbajo How vice president attacked Obasanjo, Jonathan for allegedly wasting $982.8bn

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lays into past presidents Jonathan, Obasanjo and IBB for squandering $982.8bn in oil revenues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How Osinbajo attacked Obasanjo, Jonathan for wasting $982.8bn play Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tells Nigerians at a town hall event in Minnesota that former presidents wasted Nigeria's oil wealth (Novo Isioro )

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, tore into past presidents, Ibrahim Babangida, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for allegedly squandering $982.8bn in oil revenues.

On Sunday, August 26, 2018, Osinbajo held a town hall meeting with US based Nigerians in Minnesota, Minneapolis.

At this town hall, he took questions and interacted with the audience on various subjects of national interest and concern.

play Osinbajo meets Nigerians during a town hall meeting in Minnesota, Minneapolis (Novo Isioro)

 

One of the talking points during the dialogue was how much has accrued to Nigeria in oil revenues in decades, and how much of that oil wealth has been squandered by the ruling elite.

A short story of wastage

The President Buhari administration never misses the opportunity to dwell on how much past administrations wasted the nation’s oil riches and Osinbajo grasped at the opportunity when it presented itself at this town hall.

Relying on data presented by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) between 1990 and 2014, the vice president said not much was funneled into improving the nation’s infrastructure even though Nigeria amassed so much in oil revenue since the ‘90s.

According to Osinbajo, “under the IBB/Abacha administrations (1990 – 1998), Nigeria realised $199.8bn.

“Under the Obasanjo/Yar’Adua governments (1999-2009), the country got $401.1bn.

“During the Jonathan administration (2010-2014), Nigeria got $381.9bn from oil revenues.

play VP Yemi Osinbajo attends a town hall with Nigerians in the United States (Novo Isioro)

 

“The question that we must all ask is that what exactly happened to resources? The question that I asked is that where is the infrastructure?

“When added together, the oil revenues that accrued to the country under IBB, Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan amounted to $982.8bn.”

Osinbajo told his audience that the Buhari administration is channeling unprecedented capital outlay toward improving the nation’s crumbling and inadequate infrastructure.

“One of the critical things that we must bear in mind and see is that this government, despite earning $94bn, up until 2017, we are spending more on infrastructure and capital than any previous government. So, we are spending N1.5trn on capital. That is the highest we have spent since 1990.”

Moving billions before elections

In March of 2018, Osinbajo accused the Jonathan administration of moving the sums of N100billion and $295million out of the national treasury in one day; only hours before the country’s 2015 general elections.

"Nobody should talk about the economy when you have this kind of huge leakages and huge corruption. Corruption that completely makes nonsense of even what you are allocating to capital projects”, Osinbajo had said at the time.

Jonathan's government rescued many Chibok girls, Abati claims play Goodluck Jonathan has been accused of grand corruption during his spell as president (Herald )

 

Jonathan and his aides have repeatedly denied the allegations of corruption.

“Nigerians may recall that lying is the most consistent achievement of Prof Osinbajo’s almost three years as vice president”, Jonathan’s media aide, Reno Omokri, had responded.

“On this most recent allegation, let me state categorically that Jonathan did not share N150billion two weeks to the 2015 election. If Osinbajo has proof that Jonathan did so, then we challenge him to publish his proof”, Omokri had added. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet
3 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo Reno Omokri attacks Acting President for calling out pastors
Fani-Kayode Ex-minister accuses FG of plotting to implicate Atiku, Jonathan, IBB, Danjuma, others
Pulse Opinion Why is Jonathan absent from Buhari’s looters’ list?
Jonathan Ex-President urges Nigerians to believe in the country
Garba Shehu Vs Reno Omokri All the insults Buhari, Jonathan's aides threw at themselves
Pulse Opinion If Buhari has evidence that Jonathan stole N150B, he should jail him
Buhari 8 corruption allegations presidency levelled against Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan 12 ways billions of Naira disappeared before 2015 election
Pulse Opinion Is the APC falling apart before our eyes?

Local

Pulse Opinion: Is Buhari really a "lifeless" president?
Pulse Opinion Is Buhari really a "lifeless" president?
Presidency responds to Trump's 'lifeless' comment about Buhari
Buhari "Anybody could have planted it", Presidency responds to Trump's 'lifeless' comment about President
Only God knows when Leah Sharibu will return - Presidency
Leah Sharibu Only God knows when abducted Dapchi girl will return - Presidency
Leah Sharibu’s Message: Parents confirm daughter’s voice
Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voice