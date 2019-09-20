Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday said his administration was using agriculture to address youth unemployment in the state.

Akande said this during the public presentation of a book entitled “The Bisi Akande Phenomenon: Governance, Economy and Politics” held at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book, which was co-edited by Dr Dhikrullah Yagboyaju and Prof. Lai Olurode, was written in honour of former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives’ Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola at the presentation of the book: "The Bisi Akande Phenomenon: Governance, Economics and Politics," [Twitter/@GboyegaOyetola]

Akeredolu said unemployment was a fundamental problem among the youths and urged government at all levels to create jobs for the teeming young population.

“In Ondo State, our focus is to use agriculture as means of getting the youths employed.

“We are bringing in Agripreneurs because there are many factories like rice mills, ethanol factories that need cassava, so, we need youths to work in our farms.

“By keeping them occupied, we are less likely to have a lot of youths roaming the streets,” he said.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola at the presentation of the book: "The Bisi Akande Phenomenon: Governance, Economics and Politics," [Twitter/@GboyegaOyetola]

Also speaking at the book launch, Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister for Youths and Sports, said successful Nigerian sports men and women were capable of boosting the image of the country.

He stressed the need to involve youths in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in sports in order to groom them for sporting activities at an early stage.

“We went to Morocco and Nigeria came second in the competition; 75 per cent of the winners were youths, the media should celebrate them because they are our ambassadors.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola at the presentation of the book: "The Bisi Akande Phenomenon: Governance, Economics and Politics," [Twitter/@GboyegaOyetola]

“Our reward system, welfare system in sport must be improved to encourage the participation of more youths in sport.

“There is need for a national sport fund that would take care of health insurance for sports men and women and also to help in facilitating their training,” he said.

He noted that sport was now a big business and there was need to build a model in sport that would engage millions of youths in the value chain.