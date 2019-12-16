Last week, the federal government of Nigeria actually suspended the operating license of Turkish Airlines because the company’s airplanes were deemed too small for Nigerian travelers.

Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Abdullahi Sidi, disclosed that the airline was suspended due to “repeated cases of poor passenger treatment.”

The Nigerian airport authority ordered that the operations of the airline be suspended until it's ready to do business with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.

Abdullahi Sidi is NCAA boss (Punch)

Passengers arriving Nigeria without luggage

The NCAA and the Nigerian government had to swing into action after passengers kept complaining that they were arriving Nigeria or foreign destinations aboard Turkish airlines without their baggage.

What this means is that because the Turkish airlines aircraft for Nigeria was too small, passengers were loaded in one plane while their luggage had to be flown separately on a different day.

You would arrive your destination and be waiting for your luggage which may arrive the next day or the next week.

Some passengers even complained of missing baggage.

A baggage crisis

Sidi told the press that the incidents had become so rampant that recent Turkish Airlines’ flights arrived Nigeria without more than 85 percent of passengers’ baggage on board.

“Our airport authority had been facing serious crises controlling the passengers at the airport whenever they arrived without their baggage.

“This issue had made passengers carry out several mob actions at our airport and it was a great threat to our airport facilities.

Hadi Sirika says Nigeria's threat worked on Turkish Airlines (Presidency)

“In view of all these, and a series of meetings held with the Turkish Airlines’ personnel, which did not yield any solution to this problem, the NCAA is therefore left with no option than to direct Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time”, Sidi said.

Suspension delayed and then lifted

However, before the suspension became effective, Turkish airlines pleaded for mercy.

The NCAA met with the airline’s management to push them to do the right thing before the suspension took effect.

Sidi’s reason for the meeting was that suspending the airline’s license will cause a lot of hardship for many Nigerians who have booked flights on the carrier.

Nigeria gets bigger aircraft

The suspension threat from Nigeria worked a treat.

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika shared that “Turkish Air operated A330 to Abuja today as against the small B737 in apparent response to our suspension order. We needed not to get to this. Anyways…”

Turkish airlines was not immediately available for comments for this story.

Air travelers from Nigeria have often complained about being handed the worst aircraft and worst treatment by international carriers.

“They can’t try it in other countries where there is law, order and penalties. But they do it here because they know that in Nigeria, anything goes and they can get away with anything,” one passenger lamented to Pulse recently.