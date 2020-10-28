According to a statement signed and released by Mr Dosumu Jamiu, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of LSFRS, the explosion was averted at Yerevan Petroleum Filling Station at 29, Ajayi Road, Eagle bus stop, Ogba, Ojodu LCDA, Lagos.

According to the statement, the Acting Head of the Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, got a distress call at the early hours of Oct. 27, which prompted the service to swiftly mobilise to the scene for rescue operation.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a 33,000-litre tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was discharging to the underground storage facility of the station when its rear tyre and 33KVA transformer installed at the entrance of the petrol station caught fire.

How Lagos firemen averted another explosion at filling station. [Twitter/@followlasg]

“The fire was quickly doused to avert ripple effect of explosion and loss of lives and property.

“Only one dispensing machine was partially affected,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Adeseye as saying further that the fire emanated from the discharging valve of the tanker.

“However, there was no injury or loss of life involved in the incident,” the statement said.