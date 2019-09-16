The official unveiling took place at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, where high delegations and government agencies got together as details of the 2019 Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference were announced.

The curtain raiser was well attended by government agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Abuja Distribution Company and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). Other organizations and agencies that dignified the curtain raiser were MBS Engineering, Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Energy Commission of Nigeria, Eko Distribution Company, Rural Electrification Agency and Delam Integrated Services Ltd.

How Informa Markets, SkipperSeil unveiled the largest power and renewable energy event in West Africa

An evening of cocktails whilst building solid connections, the curtain raiser offered attendees the opportunity to gain insights on this year’s edition of the Power Nigeria event. The event is scheduled to take place from 24th-26th September at Landmark Centre, Lagos and here’s everything we are expecting:

This year’s edition will bring together key delegations from regional Government bodies and infrastructure and public utilities

Presentations from industry representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dangote Industries and Ministry of Power, Works & Housing amongst others.

An official announcement of the big rebrand of Power Nigeria to Nigeria Energy in 2020

Latest products and solutions being showcased by both local and foreign exhibitors for energy productivity especially in the Nigerian power and energy sector. Specifically, a brand-new display zone highlighting products and solutions from Mantrac-Caterpillar, Eaton, Tranos and Philips Lighting

Panel sessions moderated by key industry leaders and discussions to explore the potential that proliferate efficiency in the power sector. Topics such as Financing, Procurement, Digitalization and Renewable Energy Reforms will be examined to highlight how each can contribute to energy efficiency.

See pictures below for a scoop and interested attendees can register for free at www.power-nigeria.com

