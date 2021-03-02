Adejoke, who was testifying in a case of human trafficking levelled against her, claimed one Ayomide Philips deceived her to travel to Libya for a good job.

She said she was taken to a prostitution joint by two people, including Philips, who is a defendant in the case, and her Libyan partner, called Abora.

She said: “In February 2016, Philips told me that she could facilitate my successful immigration to Europe and make my living there.

“She even took me to her mother who advised me to pay her daughter’s charges promptly.

“Firstly, I paid Philips the N10,000 charge she requested from me and on May 1, 2016, we left Ibadan for Kano.

“We travelled through Niger to Agadez, on and on we went until we got to Tripoli in Libya, where she introduced Abora, her Arab agent, to me.

“Philips never gave me anything from all the money I made for working because they usually give the money to her.

“She also did not tell me why she took me to Libya and not Europe as she earlier promised.

“Though Philips and Abora first took me to a place where I worked as a househelp for three months and they gave her an equivalent of N180,000 as my wage.

“I was, however, dismissed as a housemaid, when I stole some money there.

“I did so because Philips had advised me to steal anything I find precious to me and that such opportunities were rare.

“At the prostitution joint, Philips received an equivalent of N200,000 from them as my wage and so was the case at the other places where I worked.

“However, I was deported on April 25, 2017, when the Libyan police raided my prostitution joint,” Adejoke told the court.

Counsel to the National Agency for the Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons, Mr S.A. Langyri, prayed for an adjournment to enable him present more facts in respect of the suit.

Justice Patricia Ajoku subsequently adjourned the case to March 23 for further hearing.