How human traffickers find their victims — NAPTIP

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four days training is organised by NAPTIP in partnership with Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A- TIPSOM NIGERIA),

A-TIPSOM NIGERIA is a Spanish project funded by European Union (EU) to fight human trafficking.

The training is also aimed at developing standard reporting template for members of the Trafficking in Persons media corps and public relations unit of NAPTIP.

Emerole said the new tricks utilised by Traffickers in Persons (TiP) include technology, hunting, fishing, surrogacy, sports; especially football, orphanage and homes, among others.

He said that before now, the human traffickers were using direct contact, also known as physical contact, but have opted for the new tricks.

Emerole explained that the traffickers often leverage on social media to reach the public especially their target.

“Through this, innocent Nigerians have been trafficked. Thank God that NAPTIP is clamping down on these evil traders,” he said .

On hunting tricks, he said the traffickers would continually request for friendship on social media either using nick names or impostors.

While explaining the fishing tricks, Emerole said traffickers often published mouth watering job offers to entice unsuspecting job seekers.

The NAPTIP director, however, stressed that technology has its positive impact in combating crime, enhancing prosecution and fast dissemination of news.

“However, offers through social media must be investigated through the agency,” he said.

He explained that any couple with children that still using surrogate could be a suspected case of child trafficking or labour.

“Orphanage trafficking is more rampant with unregistered orphanages and homes, with owners canvassing for poor parents under the disguise of caring for their children.

“We appeal to all parents to check the legal status of the Orphanage with the relevant local government area before releasing their wards,” he said.

According to Emerole, traffickers often disguise as orphanage operators.

“Not too long the agency recovered about 75 children out of about 140 children trafficked by an orphanage.

“NAPTIP would never relent to beam it’s searchlight on these cunning individuals and exposed them,” he said.