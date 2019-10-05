The event honored some of the prolific activists who had contributed to Nigeria gaining its independence with artwork by Zaria’s Williams Chechet and stories in text about their input.

‘Owambe’ which is pronounced oh/wam/be/ is a popular term used to describe an elaborate form of party often involving a lot of food, dancing, music and spraying of money on a dancing person.

Hans and René took this definition rather literally and came complete with all the features of a typical Owambe.

How #HansandRenéOwambe broke the Internet

The event was packed full with guests dressed in their aso-ebi which had been sent to them with their invites.

Some of the other features of the bash included:, drummers at the entrance to the venue, decor and styling by Angelikashomestore featuring aso-oke pieces provided by Bisbod ventures, music provided by Laolu Gbenjo and Dj Obi, spraying of notes from the Central Bank of Hans and René, food provided by Fregz á porter, Cocktails courtesy of Johnnie Walker as well as a photoset and kid’s section styled by Yvent kouture and lots more.

The event was a collaborative effort between Hans and René and its brand partners: Bisbod Ventures, Ile Ila, Taiwo’s touch, The Reading Corner, Yvent Kouture, Johnny Walker Green Label, the Aga concept, Joel Adu Photography, Honeywell Foods, Kene Rapu, Dj Obi, Fregz á porter, Angelikas home store, Frederick Archibong Photography and Williams Chechet.

In true Owambe fashion, guests did not leave empty-handed. They went home with desserts, take-away packs and souvenirs.

We won’t be forgetting this one anytime soon.

