How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the gruesome murder of the village head of Maigari, Rimin Gado Local Government Area Kano.

The Kano State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

On Sunday at about 3:05 a.m, a report was received that suspected kidnappers stormed the residence of Abbas the Village Head of Maigari, Rimin Gado Local Government in an attempt to kidnap him.

“The suspected kidnappers in the process shot the village head on the chest and he was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Haruna-Kiyawa added that efforts have been intensified to arrest the perpetrators as teams of Operation Restore Peace have swung into action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Abbas is the biological father of the Chairman of Rimin Gado Local Government, Munir Dahiru-Maigari.

News Agency Of Nigeria

