How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

The General was reportedly crushed to death by a corporal identified as Abayomi Edun on the night of Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

According to Daily Trust, Edun, who was driving an SUV with number plate EKY 177 FX, rammed into the deceased as he tried to make his way to his residence on foot.

Meanwhile, the corporal was said to be under the influence of alcoholic at the time of the accident.

A source also told the paper that the deceased was rushed to NAFRC Medical Centre where he was certified dead by a doctor on duty.

In a statement, the set of James at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, described the loss as shocking.

The statement, signed by ACM Kayode Olagunju, also expressed condolences to the deceased's family and associates.

The statement read: “Our indefatigable, humble, friendly bridge builder, the Monitor General SEC 40 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Brig Gen AO JAMES, mni just departed. He died from injuries sustained from a knock down on the road yesterday (15/11/22) evening in Lagos.