RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The General was said to be walking to his residence when he was hit by the soldier who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol.

Brigadier-General Audu Ogbole James.
Brigadier-General Audu Ogbole James.

Recommended articles

The General was reportedly crushed to death by a corporal identified as Abayomi Edun on the night of Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

According to Daily Trust, Edun, who was driving an SUV with number plate EKY 177 FX, rammed into the deceased as he tried to make his way to his residence on foot.

Meanwhile, the corporal was said to be under the influence of alcoholic at the time of the accident.

A source also told the paper that the deceased was rushed to NAFRC Medical Centre where he was certified dead by a doctor on duty.

In a statement, the set of James at National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, described the loss as shocking.

The statement, signed by ACM Kayode Olagunju, also expressed condolences to the deceased's family and associates.

The statement read: “Our indefatigable, humble, friendly bridge builder, the Monitor General SEC 40 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Brig Gen AO JAMES, mni just departed. He died from injuries sustained from a knock down on the road yesterday (15/11/22) evening in Lagos.

May his soul rest in peace. Our condolences to the family, AANI especially the SEC 40. May the Lord console all and grant the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. So sad,” read the statement signed by ACM Kayode Olagunju."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

Tinubu support group trains members on anger management

PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu

PDP will win Lagos, 25 other states in 2023 - Ayu

PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice - Wike

2 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home absconded from Kuje prison

2 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home absconded from Kuje prison

Tinubu to meet private sector players, others on Thursday in Imo

Tinubu to meet private sector players, others on Thursday in Imo

Shehu Sani tells China to be cautious in approving loans for Nigeria

Shehu Sani tells China to be cautious in approving loans for Nigeria

159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya

159 more stranded Nigerians back home from Libya

Senate investigates uneven disbursement of N500bn loans by Development Bank

Senate investigates uneven disbursement of N500bn loans by Development Bank

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Peter Obi's investments in Anambra worth next to nothing today - Soludo

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu