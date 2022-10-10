How floods ravage Olam’s 4,400 hectares of rice in Nasarawa

Since the company's crops and infrastructure were severely damaged by the flood, Olam Nigeria Limited has predicted that rice prices would increase by December.

Vice-president of Olam Nigeria Limited, Ade Adefeko stated that the incident had a negative impact on the company's $20 million investment and around 25% of Nigeria's rice demands during a broadcast on Arise TV.

Adefeko called the situation "extremely horrible," saying that despite all of the precautions taken to limit the harm, climate change still exists.

“The entire team from the farm worked very hard to prevent the colossal damage that arose there from the dam broke the likes of the dam the dikes of the farm, and that affected us to a large extent we supply about 25 percent of Nigeria’s rice needs and that has been affected and have lost over $20 million,” he said.

“Of course, we are insured, But you can insure crops, you cannot replace crops. So, the crop has been insured, but you cannot be replaced. So you have to grow again. So we are talking about 4400 hectares of farmland gone submerged due to climate change. So it’s very serious.

“Well, like I spoke to the fact that climate change is real. There’s not much you can do about the fact that climate change is real. We’ll continue to do what we have to do. I think NiMET had warned about the impending floods, I am sure you will notice what happened in Kogi as well.

“When they say it rains. It’s not really raining, it’s pouring. So it’s terrible.”

Adefeko claims that Olam farm, which is situated in Nasarawa state's Rukubi Doma LGA, was inundated as a result of the River Benue overflowing its banks and rupturing the dyke.