The Olam farm, which is located on a plot of land measuring 12 by 7 kilometers, has made significant contributions to the country's drive to produce enough rice.
How floods ravage Olam’s 4,400 hectares of rice in Nasarawa
Due to the floods ravaging many states in Nigeria, the whole 4,400 hectare rice farmland belonging to Olam Company in Nasarawa State is now underwater.
Read Also
Since the company's crops and infrastructure were severely damaged by the flood, Olam Nigeria Limited has predicted that rice prices would increase by December.
Vice-president of Olam Nigeria Limited, Ade Adefeko stated that the incident had a negative impact on the company's $20 million investment and around 25% of Nigeria's rice demands during a broadcast on Arise TV.
Adefeko called the situation "extremely horrible," saying that despite all of the precautions taken to limit the harm, climate change still exists.
“The entire team from the farm worked very hard to prevent the colossal damage that arose there from the dam broke the likes of the dam the dikes of the farm, and that affected us to a large extent we supply about 25 percent of Nigeria’s rice needs and that has been affected and have lost over $20 million,” he said.
“Of course, we are insured, But you can insure crops, you cannot replace crops. So, the crop has been insured, but you cannot be replaced. So you have to grow again. So we are talking about 4400 hectares of farmland gone submerged due to climate change. So it’s very serious.
“Well, like I spoke to the fact that climate change is real. There’s not much you can do about the fact that climate change is real. We’ll continue to do what we have to do. I think NiMET had warned about the impending floods, I am sure you will notice what happened in Kogi as well.
“When they say it rains. It’s not really raining, it’s pouring. So it’s terrible.”
Adefeko claims that Olam farm, which is situated in Nasarawa state's Rukubi Doma LGA, was inundated as a result of the River Benue overflowing its banks and rupturing the dyke.
“For example, we have been battling this water for the last two to three weeks. But finally, the water pressure from the dam took over and broke the dykes and multiple spots, which we couldn’t control. It was the burst from the seams of River Benue and River Niger. Two major rivers in Nigeria are very close to Benue,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng